Zacks Investment Research Lowers Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

