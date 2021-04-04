Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $497.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

