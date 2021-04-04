Zacks Investment Research Lowers FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

