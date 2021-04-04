Zacks Investment Research Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.03.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

