Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Hold

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

HLNE opened at $91.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

