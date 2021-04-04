Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXTR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of EXTR opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,264,000 after purchasing an additional 744,158 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

