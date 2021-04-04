Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.05 Million

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post sales of $32.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.20 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $28.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $132.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $133.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $138.85 million, with estimates ranging from $136.90 million to $140.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

RBB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 34,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

