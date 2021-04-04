Zacks: Brokerages Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. nLIGHT reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on LASR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $283,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $2,459,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LASR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,132. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.68.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

