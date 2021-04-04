Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Colfax stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Colfax has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -887.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Colfax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 452.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

