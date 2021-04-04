Zacks: Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post sales of $229.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.41 million and the lowest is $222.00 million. BankUnited reported sales of $203.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $942.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $974.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $981.24 million, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BankUnited by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKU traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 529,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.