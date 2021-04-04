Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

TTMI stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $19,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

