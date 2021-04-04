Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $614.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.