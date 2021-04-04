Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.09. Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,847 shares of company stock worth $972,286 in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,780,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

