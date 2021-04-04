Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million.

OGI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

OGI stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $799.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

