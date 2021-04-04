Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Cornerstone OnDemand reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

In related news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 307,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,998. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

