Zacks: Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.38 Million

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to post sales of $345.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.70 million and the highest is $370.00 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $329.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

MTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

NYSE MTW opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

