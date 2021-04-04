Zacks: Analysts Expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

HIMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 3,082,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.