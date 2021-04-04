Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post -$1.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce ($1.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the lowest is ($1.64). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.90) to ($3.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

CRSP opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $220.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,659.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,874 shares of company stock worth $19,309,856. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

