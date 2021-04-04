Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report $25.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.39 million to $26.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $21.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $106.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.03 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $114.83 million, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $115.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. 36,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,123. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.