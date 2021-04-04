Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce sales of $70.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.20 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $74.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $285.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $307.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $298.74 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $327.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $23,061,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 136,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. 625,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,120. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

