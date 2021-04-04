Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to Post $1.76 EPS

Brokerages expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to post $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. UGI posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 806,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UGI by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 72,409 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in UGI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in UGI by 25.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of UGI by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

