Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at $223,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of YALA stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Yalla Group has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05).

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

