Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 25.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Xerox Profile

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.