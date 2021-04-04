Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches Market Capitalization of $211,026.57 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for $620.67 or 0.01069394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $211,026.57 and approximately $92.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00329289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.15 or 0.00777319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00090849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027644 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

