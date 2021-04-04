Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking services. The Company offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services. Woori Financial Group Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woori Financial Group (WF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.