Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking services. The Company offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services. Woori Financial Group Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “
Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
Further Reading: How is a price target determined?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woori Financial Group (WF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.