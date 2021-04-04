Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,510.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $443.00 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,609.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,517.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

