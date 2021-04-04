Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,576.63 ($59.79).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) target price on Wizz Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45). Also, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,976 ($65.01) on Friday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,683 ($21.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -7.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,069.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,316.05.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

