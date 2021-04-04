Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,676,000 after acquiring an additional 132,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,195,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after buying an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,444,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

