Whiteheart Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart token can now be purchased for $3,216.38 or 0.05467970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.00315602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00766140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00091683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028500 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016661 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

Whiteheart Token Trading

