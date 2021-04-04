WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $1.50 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $10.39 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021233 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011380 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.