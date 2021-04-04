West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised West Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Bancorporation (WTBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.