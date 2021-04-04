WeOwn Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $218,679.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $218,679.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.54 or 0.00673051 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027378 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

CHX is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

