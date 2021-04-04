Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,608.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $105,590.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,344.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,719. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

