Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,205 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.49% of Hess Midstream worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HESM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $39,870.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,702.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock worth $70,154,386 over the last three months.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.17%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

