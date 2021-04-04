Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $1.88 Million in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $18,467,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,946,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000.

MRVI opened at $34.17 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

