Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 47,684 shares during the last quarter.

NBW stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

