Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 23,300 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Red Violet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Red Violet by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Red Violet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 348,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Red Violet, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

Separately, TheStreet cut Red Violet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

