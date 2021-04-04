Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EOD opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

