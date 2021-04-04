Wedbush Begins Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.