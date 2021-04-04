WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $435.53 million and $38.28 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,715,531,844 coins and its circulating supply is 1,548,254,076 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.