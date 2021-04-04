Wanchain Price Up 46.4% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $318.93 million and approximately $39.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00282478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00029233 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.11 or 0.03169896 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

