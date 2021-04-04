Walleye Capital LLC Sells 53,188 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,188 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

AKBA stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. Research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKBA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

