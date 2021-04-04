Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIIU. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIIIU opened at $10.14 on Friday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

