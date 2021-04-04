Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 93,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

