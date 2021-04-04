Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Minerva Neurosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NERV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

