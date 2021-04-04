Walleye Capital LLC Invests $127,000 in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 211,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Separately, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooge Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BROG opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Brooge Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

