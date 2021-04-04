Walleye Capital LLC Invests $109,000 in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMKR. Craig Hallum began coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

EMCORE stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

