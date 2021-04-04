Walleye Capital LLC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,956 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGY. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,994,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,399,000 after purchasing an additional 254,654 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $6.08 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

