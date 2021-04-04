Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

