Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,003,000 after buying an additional 1,096,394 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,395,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,052,000 after buying an additional 104,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,333,000 after buying an additional 96,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.08 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.